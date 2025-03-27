Sweeter Than Tupelo Honey from Junior Sisk

Traditional bluegrass stalwart Junior Sisk, and his fine band, is set to release his first single for Turnberry Records on Friday, March 28, but we have a premiere today for our readers.

Sweeter Than Tupelo Honey comes from songwriter Bob Minner, retailing the joys of country life back home now that it’s been left behind for an urban lifestyle.

Sisk says that it clicked with him in an instant.

“When I first heard Sweeter Than Tupelo Honey, I put a hold on it right away. The song just struck a chord with me—telling the story of a country boy like me trying to make it in a city somewhere. I adore my life in the country and every memory of my rural way of raising, and I can’t imagine life any other way! I really like this song, and I hope everyone else does, too.”

The song was recorded with Junior singing lead, supported by his touring band of Heather Berry Mabe on guitar, Tony Mabe on banjo, Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, and Curt Love on bass. Stephen Burwell adds fiddle, and Heather and Tony sing harmony.

Check it out in this music video that finds Junior and the band in the studio cutting this track. It’s a good’n.

Sweeter Than Tupelo Honey will be available March 28 from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.