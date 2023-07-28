Sweeter Sound video from Lonesome Ace Stringband

Toronto-based old time power trio Lonesome Ace Stringband has announced the release of their next album, Try To Make It Fly on October 13, along with a new single today.

Known throughout the US and Canada for their powerful live performances, the band actually scrapped the initial recordings for this new project, finding them lacking the energy and dynamism of their live shows. Fiddler John Showman, banjoist Chris Coole, and bassist Max Malone wanted to ensure that their first all-original album reflected their high standards, so they started over from scratch.

Or as Showman put it, “You have to make sacrifices to get what you want as an artist, and these first sessions were what we had to give up.”

Try To Make It Fly finds the Aces leaning into a more Americana style of songwriting, which you can hear in this latest single, Sweeter Sound, with its added percussion, and in the music video also releasing today.

Of this song, Malone says…

“The opening line of the chorus, ‘Try to make it better than the way we found,’ is something of a mantra for the band. Perseverance and belief in what you love to do, and trying despite evidence of success, is the essence of its message.”

Have a look/listen…

Sweeter Sound is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders and pre-saves for Try To Make It Fly are also enabled.