Sweet Spot drops for Steep Canyon Rangers

Steep Canyon Rangers have a new single on offer, their last to feature founding guitarist Woody Platt on lead vocals. And as a farewell tribute, the vocals are handled on in a round robin of sorts, with each of the Steeps taking a verse as the song goes along. Sweet Spot
This one has the bluegrass feel the band favored in their early days, which has never completely been set aside, even as they have experimented with a variety of approaches over recent years. Launching while the guys were all students in North Carolina in 2000, their career took a major stride forward when Steve Martin chose them as his vehicle for recording and performing new music in 2009. That expanded notoriety has led the Steeps to tremendous success, both touring and recording, and allowed them to take their style of bluegrass to many thousands of new fans.
Sweet Spot, written by multiple members of the group, describes an ultimate experience, a term that string musicians often use to define a place on their instrument where the tone is just perfect.
Banjoist Graham Sharp says that here it’s meant to signify anything that’s as good as it can get.
“Everybody’s got that place or state of mind that is the sweet spot; it’s not always easy to get there but when it’s just right, you know it. This song seemed like the perfect chance to let a bunch of voices sing about that sweet spot, wherever you can find it.”
Have a listen…
Sweet Spot is available now from popular download and streaming sites online.
Steeps Canyon Rangers are on tour throughout this summer, including several stops with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Full tour details
can be found online.
