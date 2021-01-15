Sweet Song in the Tall Grass from Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears

Skip to content
We are delighted to premiere a new track from
Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears, one from their EP, , which is officially released today. Just Over The Ridge
This old time duo from the western slopes of Colorado specialize in the tunes and songs of the Appalachian region, drawing inspiration from the classic banjo/fiddle duets of a bygone era. They bring this tradition to life with a mix of traditional and original songs, mostly featuring just the two of them with Lizzy on fiddle and Natalie on banjo. Both take part in the singing.
To share a bit of their sound, they have chosen to share a tune called
Sweet Song In The Tall Grass, which they dedicate to the music and legacy of John Hartford. You can hear a bit of his quirky style if you listen for it.
Plotkin tells us that this on came to her racing along the trails near her home.
“This melody and the majority of these lyrics I wrote while running. The rhythm of my body on the trail and the euphoria of runners’ high were just the recipe for this Hartford-inspired ode to music.”
Here ’tis.
Lizzy and Natalie are offering a free livestream tonight of their album release concert, starting at 9:30 p.m. (EST) on
YouTube. They will play through the music from Just Over The Ridge and more. Should you miss it live, it will remain available for viewing online after the fact.
The new EP is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD
directly from the artists on bandcamp, where you can also purchase downloads.
Radio programmers can get the tracks via
AirPlay Direct.
