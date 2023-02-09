Sweet Forgotten Love from Jeremy Rilko

Skip to content
Jeremy Rilko has been involved on the bluegrass scene for a good many years. Starting out in Michigan where he grew up, and living now near Asheville, NC, Rilko has made bluegrass a big part of his life. His brother, Joshua, is also a bluegrass professional, playing mandolin these days with Sierra Farrell.
Jeremy plays banjo with
The Well Drinkers, and has worked with a number of other groups in western North Carolina. He is about ready to release his first solo album, consisting of original songs he has been composing over this past few years.
A debut single is available now,
, which he set out to write in a standard bluegrass format. Sweet Forgotten Love
“
Sweet Forgotten Love is an original tune I came up with late one night on my bandmate from the Well Drinkers, Jake Bachman’s, front porch. I wanted it to sound like a traditional bluegrass tune, but with a bit of a new sound to it. I’ve always loved the splitting of solos because it makes the tune more fun to play, and it keeps the listener engaged and wondering what instrument will come next.”
Drew Matulich is on mandolin and guitar, with Branson Raines on fiddle, Adam Bachman on reso-guitar, and Norbert McGettigan on bass. Rilko sings lead and plays banjo, while Nick Dauphinais, who also engineered, sings harmony.
Check it out…
VIDEO
The single for
Sweet Forgotten Love is available now from popular download and streaming services online.
Pre sales for his full debut solo project, expected in March, are being
handled through Kickstarter. Anyone who pledges $15 or more will receive an advance download of the album.
