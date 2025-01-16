Sweet Forgiveness – The Church Sisters

The Church Sisters have released a new project, an EP entitled Sweet Forgiveness.

The fraternal twins grew up singing gospel music in southwest Virginia. Their latest release features a beautiful collection of six motivational hymns with tender harmonies that reflect their strong faith and love for the Lord and His mercies. It is sure to touch hearts and please any listener.

Savannah Church Alvis selected a few hymns that “we have always loved and never got the chance to record, along with some songs that we loved from artists since we were younger. I’ve always loved In Christ Alone because it perfectly displays the gospel message.”

“We chose The Commission, that was so beautifully written, because it goes hand in hand with In Christ Alone. What we are called to do as we wait for Jesus to return.”

Savannah continued…

“My husband, Zach [who plays with Chosen Road] helped produce the project. He also played mandolin and guitar on it. Tyler Robertson played bass, as well as mixing and mastering. Jared Easter played keys and steel guitar. And a good friend of ours, Ray Cossin, played fiddle.”

Easter shared…

“I’ve been a fan of The Church Sisters for years, and I’m always excited for any opportunity to perform with them, whether live or on a project. I know steel guitar and piano aren’t the ‘norm’ in this style of music, but I love the emotion and heart they can bring to special moments. These girls could have hired anyone in the world to play those parts, and I’m truly humbled that they chose me for this project.”

Carl Jackson, a Nashville-based, Grammy-winning record producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, sings the praises of the twins.

“I met Savannah and Sarah when they were 12-13 years old. I’ve been around a lot of kids that can sing, but I’ve never met anyone else that young that already sounded like an adult who’d been singing professionally for 20-30 years. I’m literally talking Eva Cassidy or Linda Ronstadt type control and pitch. I brought them in the studio not long after that to record I Wandered By A Brookside for the ‘Mark Twain: Words & Music’ project… no one could have done a better job on that song.”

These songs literally gave this reviewer chills. The emotion is conveyed through not only the sisters’ tight harmonies, but the tasteful instrumentation and powerful lyrics like Goodbye’s Not The End that concludes the project. Highly recommended.

CDs are available for purchase on their website now, and digital release on all streaming platforms is slated for January 24.