Sweet Cora Leigh from Eric Marshall

Eric Marshall has spent most of his life in bluegrass music. Though we’ve seen him on bass most recently, for several years with Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and now with The Country Gentlemen Show, he is also a fine banjo player, and is capable on the other bluegrass instruments as well.

A native of Mt Airy, NC, Marshall had a bluegrass gospel group with his brother as a young man called, obviously enough, The Marshall Brothers. Then as soon as his son, Ben, developed an interest in bluegrass, the two started playing together as a duo, and both were founding members of Iron Mountain.

Songwriting is another of his passions, and has recorded more than 50 of his own songs over the years.

These days Eric is completing a new album of his original material, with a debut single now available, Sweet Cora Leigh.

Marshall sings the lead and plays bass, with Ben Marshall on guitar, and James McDowell on banjo and mandolin. Ben sings the tenor with his dad.

It’s a peppy traditional bluegrass number of just the sort that Marshall specializes in writing, playing, and singing.

Have a listen.

Sweet Cora Leigh is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.