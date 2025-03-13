Sweet Brenda benefit concert this weekend in Virginia

Bluegrass lovers in central Virginia and beyond have known the name ‘Sweet Brenda’ for some time. As a radio host, Brenda Lawson has been heard on The Bluegrass Jamboree for years now, first with her husband, Calvin, on the Sweet Brenda & Him show, and since Calvin’s passing in 2019, on the Sweet Brenda show.

Brenda grew up in a bluegrass family. Her parents, John and Ferne Hutchinson, ran the Amelia Family Bluegrass Festival for nearly 35 years, and along the way, Brenda met and befriended many top bluegrass artists, particularly Rhonda Vincent, with whom she remains close. She was also a popular festival MC at Amelia and at Calvin’s Rockahock festival.

Now, several of those friends are making a trip to Appomatox, VA this weekend to help raise money for Brenda’s health care, as she is suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, often known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This is a degenerative neurological disorder that gradually renders the patient unable to move by disabling the motor neurons in the brain. Lawson will require extensive nursing care, and while her large family is pitching in to help, costs are expected to be high.

This Sunday afternoon, March 16, at the Appomattox County High School, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Larry Stephenson Band, and The Kody Norris Show will appear at a benefit concert to raise funds for Brenda’s care. The concert begins at 2:00 p.m., with a $20 suggested donation for admission, though additional donations will be welcomed.

Stephenson and Vincent put this show together, with help from Tony Clifton who has been doing bluegrass shows at the high school for years, out of their personal friendships with Brenda, and Larry says that they are delighted by the early response.

“Brenda has been in the hospital for about 10 days, though she may be home now. She first started feeling bad at SPBGMA in 2024, saying that her feet hurt, and got the diagnosis last spring. She has kept it pretty quiet until it started getting bad.

Donations are already coming in, but the medications and care are expensive.

We’ll have silent auctions on Sunday, and a 50/50 drawing, will all of the proceeds going to Brenda’s medical care.

She’s been so good to us all, on the radio, though her family and the festivals. We just want to give something back.”

Larry and Rhonda had visited with Lawson this past October where seeing her condition spurred the idea of a benefit show.

Appomatox County High School is located at 198 Evergreen Avenue in Appamatox, VA 24522.

For those unable to attend, but who would like to make a donation to Brenda’s care, can send them to Christi Baker by Venmo, or by check to:

Christi Baker

PO Box 190

Stanley VA 22851

Questions about additional donations can be directed to Christi at 540-742-9124.