Brad Kolodner and Alex Lacquement at the SFMS concert in Harrisburg, PA (4/30/23) – photo © Frank Baker

Frank Baker was able to attend the Susquehanna Folk Music Society concert Sunday evening at the Fort Hunter Barn in Harrisburg, PA, with his camera in tow, and shared these images from the show.

Performing were Golden Shoals, The Tanjo & Crow Project, and Brad Kolodner & Alex Lacquement from Charm City Junction.