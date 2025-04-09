Surprise live album from Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton

Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton – photo © Joshua Black Wilkins

With literally no warning, Billy Strings has released a surprise live album recorded last year in Nashville with fellow flatpicking monster, Bryan Sutton.

It’s plainly titled Live at the Legion, for the fact that it was tracked at American Legion Post 82 in the Inglewood section of town on April 7, 2024. Post 82 has long supported bluegrass music, and uses funds raised from live music to support their mission to assist area veterans.

Billy’s bass man Royal Masat also appears on the record, which includes 20 jam standards and fiddle tunes performed in a straightforward manner. Anyone who thinks Billy doesn’t know the deep catalog especially needs to give this one a listen, and no fan or student of flatpicking guitar should be without it.

Available now from streaming services online, Live at the Legion can be pre-ordered as a vinyl or CD double album for shipping in August.

Here’s a taste, their duet treatment of Norman Blakes’ Randall Collins, paired with the classic old time tune, Done Gone.

The track listing is bound to contain a handful of your favorites.

Nashville Blues

Tom Dooley

Little Darling Pal of Mine

Walk on Boy

Texas Gales

Cold, Cold World

Way Downtown

Randall Collins/Done Gone

Give Me Back My Fifteen Cents

Groundhog

Open Up Them Pearly Gates

Two Soldiers

Last Day At Gettysburg

Salt Creek/Big Sandy River

Travelin’ Man

Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright

Darling Corey

Mary Of The Wild Moor

Give The Fiddler A Dram/Whistling Rufus/Ragtime Annie

Gonna Lay Down My Old Guitar

A mini-tour is scheduled in support when the album is out this fall, visiting The Ryman in Nashville, the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY, The Schaefer Center in Boone, NC, and The Signal in Chattanooga, TN during World of Bluegrass week. Tickets will be offered via a lottery, and you can request to be a part of it online.