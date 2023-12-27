Sunsets music video – Chasin’ Indigo from Carley Arrowood

Mountain Home Music recording artist Carley Arrowood had a sweet idea for a video to accompany her single from this past summer, Chasin’ Indigo.

The song is one she wrote with her husband, Daniel Thrailkill, about the beauty of sunsets, and of sharing them with someone you love. It proved to be popular with radio hosts over the summer, the best time of year to catch the twilight’s glow, and Carley says that audiences have always responded strongly to it when she plays it live.

For the video, she asked fans to share their favorite sunset photos, which she then used as the background for a lyric video for Chasin’ Indigo.

Arrowood says that the process revealed some infinite truths to her.

“The lovely photographs you see in this video are literally from all over! It’s amazing how we all see the same sun every evening, but how differently each sunset looks from our perspectives. It reminds me how each of our current circumstances and seasons of life are all different, whether good or bad or hard, but at the core of them, all is the same God, Yahweh, loving and caring deeply for all of us, and longing for us to run and return to Him. I speak to myself in saying that.”

The track features Arrowood on fiddle and lead vocals, Daniel Thrailkill on guitar, Nick Dumas on mandolin, Tabitha Benedict on banjo, Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar, and Tony Creasman on drums.

Have a look/listen…

Nice job, everybody!