Sunny Days (Are Comin’ Once Again) from Michael Cleveland

Compass Records is dropping the first look at the next Michael Cleveland album this week, a hopeful grasser called . Sunny Days (Are Comin’ Once Again)
The much-awarded fiddler, chosen a dozen times by his peers in the IBMA as Fiddle Player of the Year, has brought together some top Nashville musicians to assist on this new track, sung by guitarist and producer Jeff White, with harmony from Dan Tyminski, who also plays mandolin. Rounding out the studio band are Justin Moses on banjo, Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar, and Barry Bales on bass.
Michael says that he first found this song when he was in need of some cheering up himself.
“I first heard
Sunny Days (Are Comin’ Once Again) in 2020 when we were in the middle of the COVID pandemic and everything was shut down. The band wasn’t playing, and if it hadn’t been for all the great sessions I got to play on from home during that time, I probably would’ve gone out of my mind. I was asked to play on this original song written by Greg Poulos and I instantly liked it — it was such a positive tune about better, sunny days ahead. I’m so thankful Greg agreed to let me have it, and Jeff White and Dan Tyminski absolutely nailed the vocals!”
Have a listen…
Sunny Days (Are Comin’ Once Again) is set for wide release tomorrow, October 28, on Compass Records. Look for it at popular download and streaming services at that time. It will also be available then at AirPlay Direct.
More information is expected soon on the next Michael Cleveland album, which will be released at some point next year.
