Sunday Morning Hymns – Bob Dotson

Central North Carolina guitarist Bob Dotson has released an instrumental album, Sunday Morning Hymns, featuring 14 popular gospel songs. It provides the listener with simple, easy listening melodies, a Cracker Barrel-type recording.

Dotson, the Ace Hardware man of Hamlet, NC, is the only musician on the recording. In addition to picking lead acoustic guitar, he provides rhythm guitar and bass.

“The CD is all me,” he humbly stated.

The music has the feel of sitting around jamming in a living room on a Sunday afternoon. Though there are a few minor issues, to my ear (timing and melody line variations, and an abrupt close of the last cut), these were quickly forgotten, as I continued to enjoy multiple listenings. The project is pleasing to the ear and provides a nice backdrop for guests to enjoy when entertaining. I had it playing when relatives came for Sunday dinner last week and positive feedback was given for my selection of music. A welcome bonus of this recording is the beautiful acoustic guitar tone. This would be easy to miss while just enjoying the whole package, but it is truly an outstanding example of fine musicianship.

Dotson’s music is heartfelt and motivational. The faith-filled community will enjoy such traditional hymns as The Old Rugged Cross, When We All Get To Heaven, and Rock of Ages, to name a few.

The guitarist sought assistance in selecting the fourteen hymns that he performed.

“I ran a survey on Facebook and had people pick songs they wanted to hear. I wanted to create good sounding music as a ministry to reach others for Jesus Christ. I really want to leave my style of music for my family and friends to enjoy.”

His project was recorded in Siler City, NC at Red Squared Audio, and mixed at Shadowbox Sound Studio, engineered by Nu-Blu’s Daniel Routh and Austin Hefflefinger.

Routh shared…

“Working with Bob was a fantastic experience! It’s always great when you have an artist that’s truly expressing themselves, and that’s what this whole project is about. The whole time you can tell he’s feeling the music, that’s the way it should be.”

Dotson concluded.

“I would like to thank my Lord and Savior for His grace and mercy.”

Dotson will have a Christmas CD coming out soon as well.

To order Sunday Morning Hymns, message Bob Dotson on Facebook. They sell for $15 each. It would be a nice addition to any music library.

Dotson is also the guitarist for River Ridge Bluegrass Band.