Summer Haven – new single from Alex Leach

Alex Leach – photo by Miranda Leach

With cooler temperatures starting to make their way across the US, it’s a perfect time for the newest single from bluegrass band leader and singer Alex Leach.

It’s one called Summer Haven, which Alex says is about the most bluegrass topic imaginable. He also explains why it has a particular meaning for him.

“I couldn’t be more excited to release this brand new one written by my wife Miranda and I. It’s a feel good song about holding on to the last days of summer with good friends, camping in the mountains, and making everlasting memories with the ones you love.

It’s also very special to me, as we recorded it at the late great Steve Gulley’s Pinnacle Studio in Campbell County, TN. Steve was a huge mentor to me as I began getting into the music business, and his engineer/bandmate, Bryan Turner, has since taken over the studio and graciously allowed us to come in and cut this one. It will be the first nationally distributed single recorded there since Steve’s passing in 2020.

I hope it brings you back to the mountains and the crisp, late summer air, the songs around a campfire, and the full moon surrounded by stars above. No matter when or where you listen from, I hope Summer Haven will take you into the mountains for a night you’ll never forget.”

With Leach on guitar and lead vocals, support comes from Baker Northern on banjo, Zach Russell on mandolin, Kasey Moore on fiddle, and JT Coleman on bass. Miranda provides the harmony vocals.

If you know Alex and his music, you understand to expect an Appalachian sound with a contemporary edge.

Check it out…

Summer Haven is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.