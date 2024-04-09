Summer concerts announced for the Blue Ridge Music Center

The Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, VA has announced the lineup for their summer concert series, held in their outdoor amphitheater along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia’s Appalachian Mountains. Shows are held on Saturday evenings at 7:00 p.m., allowing visitors to travel to Galax for the shows, and still have time to get back home, or find accommodations in town.

They call the series Deep Roots, Many Voices, with top acts from the bluegrass, old time, and Americana scene taking the stage over the summer. Things get started at the end of next month, and run through the end of August.

Booked for 2024 are:

May 25 – East Nash Grass + The Amanda Cook Band

June 1 – Caleb Caudle performing with Wild Ponies

June 8 – Chatham Rabbits

June 15 – The SteelDrivers + The Wilder Flower

June 22 – An Evening with Tuba Skinny

June 29 – Appalachian Road Show + None of the Above

July 6 – The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee performing with New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters

July 13 – David Wax Museum

July 20 – Fireside Collective performing with Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

July 27 Martha Redbone + Zoe & Cloyd

August 3 – Kruger Brothers

August 17 – An Evening with Steep Canyon Rangers

August 24 – Alison Brown Quintet performing with Wayne Henderson & Friends

August 31 – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Individual show tickets, as well as season tickets (full, half, pick three) are available from the Blue Ridge Music Center web site.

The Center offers a variety of other music events during the summer, like their free Midday Mountain Music concerts each day from noon to 4:00 p.m., and the free Milepost Music on Sunday afternoons at various spots along the Parkway, both featuring noted regional bluegrass and old time artists.

You can find details about all that is offered at the Blue Ridge Music Center online.