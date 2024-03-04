Summer Brooke is back as an author, and on TV

One of our favorite artists over the past decade has been Summer Brooke McMahan, in her time with her family band Mountain Faith, on her own, and with her brother as Summer & Bray. We followed the rapid rise of Mountain Faith on the bluegrass scene, as well as the success they enjoyed after spending several weeks on America’s Got Talent in 2015, where they wowed everyone with their bluegrass versions of pop songs of the day.

We caught up with Summer over the weekend, and she has some exciting news to share. Now Summer Brooke Morgan, she is set to appear on tonight’s edition of The Voice on NBC television as a contestant.

She says that it’s a bit different going on alone…

“I’ll be singing solo on The Voice! I had to overcome the massive fear of being on stage ALONE for the first time in my life! I missed Bray being beside me, but he’s busy with a new baby.

Here lately I’ve been playing music at church every Sunday, and learning to play the guitar. I miss the road so much and I hope I get to do it again sometime. I miss all of my bluegrass family!”

The Voice airs tonight, March 4, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), so tune in and see what our sweet bluegrass darlin’ is up to these days.

One thing she is doing recently is writing books, with three titles now available under her name. Two are children’s books, Addie’s Appalachian Home and The Little Fiddler, and the other an inspiration story of her own life called She Will Not Fail: A Successful Life in God’s Eyes.

All three are actually based on her life, and her reaction after she discovered so many girls and young women were inspired by how confident and cool Summer always seemed on television, on stage, and doing television sports coverage.

So how did becoming an author come her way?

“When the band came off the road, I wasn’t writing music as much because we weren’t making albums anymore. So, one day the thought popped into my head about children’s books.

The children’s books are self published and for sale on Amazon, and She Will Not Fail is with Trilogy Publishing, and available at Walmart.com Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

I’ve been working on the inspirational book for years!

I have a few more ideas for children’s books for the future.”

Good luck on The Voice, Summer! Look for her tonight and/or possibly Tuesday night.

You can read through some of our previous coverage of Summer and Mountain Faith here.