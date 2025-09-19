Sullivan Sisters to Dark Shadow Recording

A common occurrence each year during IBMA’s World of Bluegrass week, is seeing artists who have been invited to showcase as part of the Bluegrass Ramble festivities sign with record labels.

The first such of 2025 has been announced, with The Sullivan Sisters inking a deal with Dark Shadow Recording.

North Carolina natives, Soriya and Luciya Sullivan started playing guitar and banjo respectively at ages eight and ten. Their love for the music blossomed, as did their skill at playing it, as their family relocated to Chicago from whence their current pursuit of a bluegrass career is based.

Touring these days with Oscar Caudell on mandolin, Finn McGuinness on fiddle, and Sammy Mougin on bass, the Sullivans have been wowing audiences at major festivals all over the US, while also earning individual notice at fiddlers conventions and contests.

Stephen Mougin, who runs Dark Shadow with his wife, Jana, speaks highly of their latest signees.

“I’ve been watching the Sullivan Sisters over the last few years, and have been impressed with their musicianship, work ethic, and values. They represent the future of our music, and it is in GREAT hands! I’m looking forward to getting in the studio and working up some fantastic new music!”

Speaking jointly, Soriya and Luciya expressed their delight at joining forces with the Mougins.

“We are so honored to be joining the wonderful musical family at Dark Shadow Recording. Stephen and Jana have always been incredibly supportive of us and of our music, and we are so excited to be a part of this unique and vibrant record label they have created.”

Dark Shadow is also the home of prominent bluegrass artists Becky Buller, Rick Faris, The Henhouse Prowlers, Full Cord, and Laura Orshaw.

Those still in Chattanooga for the IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival this weekend can catch The Sullivan Sisters in the Convention Center at the Acoustic Booth today at 4:00 p.m., and tomorrow on the Youth Stage at 1:45 p.m.

We’ll be looking forward to their new music with Dark Shadow Recording.