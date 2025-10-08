Suicide Blues from Kenny Feinstein

Sound Biscuit Records has a new single for Kenny Feinstein, known for his work with California’s Water Tower Band. While the band is noted for mixing hard-driving west coast grass with a punk rock attitude, Feinstein’s solo efforts are more stripped down, and owing as much to old time as to bluegrass.

The new release is a cover of an old Stringbean number, Suicide Blues, which is sung with Kenny’s distinctive earthy tones. It’s just what the title suggests, with lyrics about ending it in all manner of ways.

It was recorded with Feinstein on fiddle, and a crack band of muscular trad grass players. Jake Eddy is on guitar, his brother, Carter Eddy, on bass, Ron Stewart is on banjo, and Josh Gooding on mandolin.

Have a listen.

Suicide Blues is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.