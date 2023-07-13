Subscription To Loneliness from Henhouse Prowlers

Dark Shadow Recording has a new single for Chicago’s Henhouse Prowlers, the third from their upcoming debut project with the label.

It’s a new song, written by Prowlers bassist Jon Goldfine with Rick Lang. An old time country two-step, Subscription To Loneliness is enhanced by twin fiddles from label mates Becky Buller and Laura Orshaw.

Goldfine says that this heartbreak number is mildly autobiographical.

“It was an honor to write this with Rick Lang – our first cowrite together! I brought it to the table as a song based on my own real-life follies of a teenager-early-20-something’s quest for everlasting love, and learning to anticipate the inevitable heartbreak to come. A few decades of perspective on those relationships allowed for a comical, tongue-in-cheek spin on the stories.

While the end result may be slightly more fictionalized (to protect the innocent, of course), it was Rick’s expertise that helped hone in on what I initially wanted the song to capture.”

Jon is supported by fellow Prowlers Ben Wright on banjo, Jake Howard on mandolin, and Chris Dollar on guitar.

Have a listen…

Subscription To Loneliness is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Look for the next Henhouse Prowlers album, Lead and Iron, from Dark Shadow Recording in September.