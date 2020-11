Sturgill Simpson does bluegrass on The Late Show

Last night, Sturgill Simpson took his new grassified sound to television, appearing on the November 10 edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

He was on to promote his latest release, Cuttin’ Grass, Vol 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions. It includes 20 of Simpsons previously recorded songs, recut with a group of Nashville super pickers.

He took this same group with him to The Station Inn in Nashville for this live performance. Scott Vestal was on banjo, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Tim O’Brien on guitar, Sierra Hull on mandolin, Mike Bubb on bass, and Miles Miller on drums.

Here is video from last night, of the song Breakers Roar.

Before the song, Colbert invited Sturgill over to the virtual couch for a chat, which touched on Simpson’s COVID-19 experience, and his love of bluegrass music.

Cuttin’ Grass is available now wherever you stream or download music online.