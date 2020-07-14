Stupid Heart video from Frances Mooney & Fontanna Sunset

Skip to content
These days, about the only thing the artists in our bluegrass family can do is record and produce videos, so we have had an explosion of new releases of late in both categories.
Here is another, a very worthy addition from
Frances Mooney & Fontanna Sunset. The band, from north central Georgia, has a new album out called Wild and Free, and this single and video is for one of the songs included therein.
It’s a very clever number from Trey Ward that tells the familiar heartbreak story from a different perspective. The forlorn lover is castigating his heart for falling again, a sentiment nicely expressed by the title,
Stupid Heart. Frances and the Sunset turn in a nice performance on this smooth bluegrass song, well-delivered by guitarist Rickey Rakestraw.
In addition to Mooney on bass and Rakestraw on guitar, Fontana Sunset is Glen Crain on reso-guitar, Brian Morgan on banjo, and Matthew Mundy on mandolin.
Stupid Heart and Wild and Free are available now wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from the band.
