Stuck Loving You from Morgan Brake

It’s always exciting when we see a young bluegrass artist making their first record. Even more so when they are sill a teen, with a voice that is likely to take them places.

Such is the case with Morgan Brake, a 16 year old singer and guitarist from Florida who has been singing since she was just a wee thing. Her mother was showing her vocal exercises before she was old enough to hold an instrument, and she started taking dance classes, piano lessons, and fiddle lessons in early childhood. At 12 Morgan started guitar lessons and joined her first bluegrass band, something her family strongly supported.

Brake comes by it naturally. He mom comes from Harlan, KY, and folks who valued traditional mountain music as part of the culture. Her dad’s mom played in a bluegrass band when Morgan was just a little girl, and she grew up going to festivals and jams. Even though she was quite young, she retains fond memories of attending band rehearsals with her grandmother.

She is also a member of the International Bluegrass Music Association Youth Council, and will be participating in the Kids on Bluegrass program for the fourth time this fall. To put it plainly, Morgan Brake is a bluegrass girl.

A new single is released today, the title cut of her first album, Stuck Loving You. It’s a song Morgan wrote with her mom, which tells a sad story of a romance gone bad where the singer is left with feelings for her lost love.

Stuck Loving You was produced by Richard Bennett, whose guitar intro opens the track. Dennis Crouch is on bass, Nate Leath on fiddle, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Cory Walker on banjo, and Jarrod Walker on mandolin. Sierra Hull and Jaelee Roberts sing harmony vocals.

Stuck Loving You is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

There is every reason to expect a lot from Morgan’s debut project. This is a fabulous start.