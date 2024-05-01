Stuck – Fast Lane

The story behind the making of Stuck, by Kentucky-based Fast Lane, is an interesting one. The group began recording this album in 2011. During that process the members of Fast Lane decided to go their separate directions, leaving the project unfinished for nearly a decade. With a recent reunion show bringing the group back together, Fast Lane was inspired to finish and release this recording.

Stuck is essentially a double album. While we have the band’s final recordings, this disc also contains an earlier project from Fast Lane, Left This Town, giving us a generous twenty one songs. The song selection is a broad mix of new and familiar material.

The opening track, Any Life But Mine, demonstrates the powerhouse vocals of bassist Kayla Amburgey. The group also consists of Josh Martin on guitar, mandolin, and vocals, Albon Clevenger on fiddle and vocals, Brent Amburgey on banjo, and Brock Amburgey on guitar. Evan Maynard also appears as a guest on mandolin throughout this project.

The title track, Stuck, tells a captivating tale of pining for a love that can’t be. The liner notes of this CD don’t list any of the writers of the songs, but it’s safe to assume that Josh Martin has written most of the originals as he’s since made a name for himself in Nashville as a lyricist.

I’ve Been Waiting As Long As I Can and Rock, Salt and Nails should be familiar to most listeners. The band performs these exceptionally well with their own identifiable take.

Written In Red is a really wonderful gospel song about the parts of the Bible that contain Jesus’ words. Fast Lane’s quartet harmony really stand out on this particular track.

The ultimate highlight of this disc comes from the group’s earlier release, Left This Town. Tina at the Teardrop Inn is an incredible story-driven song with a gripping plot and a few surprising turns. Morristown comes from the repertoire of the Bluegrass Cardinals. Like the other covers on this recording, Fast Lane renders it in a fashion that is uniquely their own.

In Need of Company is another story-driven song. While not as powerful as Tina at the Teardrop Inn, it’s a relatable tale that a lot of listeners can relate to.

Two Outa Three is a banjo instrumental that we can only assume was penned by Brent Amburgey. It’s a fine tune that allows him and the rest of the band to shine.

Another banjo-oriented piece is the closing track, Rocky Island. Performed in the vein of Ralph Stanley, this track gives Amburgey the chance to demonstrate his ability in the clawhammer style of banjo playing.

Stuck is somewhat bittersweet. While all twenty one tracks are chock full of great musical performances and really strong lyrics, it’s a true shame that Fast Lane is no longer active. This band has everything you could ask for within a contemporary bluegrass unit. This double album proves it.