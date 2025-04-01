Strings for Dreams raffle for a Deering Maple Blossom banjo

The IBMA Foundation has announced their 2025 Strings for Dreams raffle, with proceeds going to the Foundation’s work to foster the growth of bluegrass music through educational programs, scholarships, and grants.

Strings for Dreams offers their raffles based on vintage and contemporary musical instrument donations to the Foundation, with donors receiving tax benefits for the contribution. This time around it’s a 1980 Deering Advanced Maple Blossom banjo, donated by John Marchi and valued at $2,200.

Individual raffle tickets are only $20, with substantial discounts offered for multiple ticket purchase, a fraction of the value of the banjo. The Maple Blossom is a professional grade tone ring banjo, with a maple neck and resonator. New Maple Blossom models from Deering sell for close to $5,000.

A few of the IBMA Foundation efforts supported by Strings for Dreams include:

Bluegrass camps and afterschool programs

Educational bluegrass presentations in schools

College scholarships for students focusing on bluegrass-related studies

Bluegrass educational grants to help musicians with the expense of attending camps, lessons, educational supplies, and instrument rental/repair

The Arnold Shultz Fund, which encourages participation in bluegrass music by people of color

Bluegrass academic conferences, workshops, and research awards

Educational resources including the Discover Bluegrass: Exploring American Roots Music and the Bluegrass Stagecraft 101 video series

The raffle web site allows visitors to purchase their tickets online, and/or make a direct donation to the IBMA Foundation. Tickets will be available through April 30, with the drawing for a winner on Facebook Live on May 1.

See full details and get your tickets now online.