Stringdusters join with Music Masters for Picker’s Paradise

The Infamous Stringdusters have joined forces with the Music Masters Collective to offer their top fans a unique opportunity to study with them for four days at the Full Moon Resort in upstate New York.

Billed as Picker’s Paradise, running June 3-6, the event will offer music instruction from the members of the ‘Dusters, jamming opportunities, and group classes, all in a gorgeous setting amidst the Catskills Forest Preserve. And of course there will be performances from the band, together, and as individuals.

This is what Music Masters has been doing since 2000, bringing in national touring acts to offer this sort of immersive experience for fans and music students, with instructional programs offered to players at any level of skill and experience.

Classes with the band members will be offered for guitar, mandolin, fiddle, bass, banjo, bass, and reso-guitar, along with harmony, music theory, songwriting, and tune writing, plus sessions for pro and semi-pro players about performing before an audience and making a band work. You can see the full, four-day schedule online.

There will be plenty of opportunities to meet and talk with the band, who will also be staying on site.

All this doesn’t come cheap, with registration at Picker’s Paradise ranging from a commuter rate of $1,560 for those staying elsewhere for the duration, to a premium rate of $2,595 for deluxe, studio-style accommodations with private decks, Adirondack chairs, and dramatic vistas. There are also packages for RV and tent camping attendees, and all meals are included in the total fee.

Scholarships are available, and Music Masters solicits donations of any size to that end.

Full details can be found online for this intimate Infamous Stringdusters experience.