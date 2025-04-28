Streneplukk — Neste Steg

Norway’s Strengeplukk prides itself on being an eclectic outfit, but given an instrumental array that’s tied to a basic bluegrass motif, the checks and balances remain. Each member sings, primarily in their native tongue, and as a unit, they incorporate traditional folk influences while also shifting seamlessly and discreetly between related genres. It’s a credit to the versatility of all involved that they do so with such aplomb, and without straying too far afield from what we know as bluegrass.

The band — consisting of Andreas Barsnes Onarheim (mandolin and vocals), Jakob Folke Ossum (guitar, vocals), Nikolai Storevik (fiddle, vocals), Mikael Jonassen (banjo, vocals), and Vidar Starheimsæter (bass, vocals) — finds a common denominator in the easily accessible sound that defines each of the offerings, whether it’s maintained by the sturdy pluck and gentle sway defining Aust-Vagey, the engaging and seemingly effortless, Et Hundredels Sekund, the sweet sashay of Sele Hei, the serene serenade shared through the title song, Neste Steg, or the easy, breezy serenade filtered through Saknet.

We won’t pretend we know how each title translates, but in each of these cases, the music transcends the meaning.

In that regard, Streneplukk go well beyond any obvious expectations, as manifest in the rousing refrain of Legg Han I Bloyt, the a cappella send-off, Velen A Long, and the yelping vocal that permeates Hikk. The latter name does in fact seem somewhat appropriate given that whoop and holler, any lack of literal meaning aside.

In truth, no translation is actually needed at all, especially when the musicians trade riffs or spur the added intensity given a song such as For Kvelden Er Forbi.

With three previous albums more or less adhering to a bluegrass norm, Neste Steg marks a new phase as far as the band’s delivery is concerned, and one that defines Streneplukk as an outfit that ought to be reckoned with. To borrow an obvious Norwegian reference (and the best we can do), one could hardly “a fjord” to let this outfit go unnoticed.