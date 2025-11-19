Streets, Rivers, Dreams & Heartaches – Gena Britt

Gena Britt is a veteran bluegrasser, one whose star has been continuing to rise over the last decade, in large part due to her membership in the acclaimed supergroup, Sister Sadie. Britt’s latest solo effort from Mountain Home, Streets, Rivers, Dreams & Heartaches, casts even greater light on her heartfelt vocals and masterful banjo playing.

The project opens with What Kind of Memory Will You Be, a song co-written by Britt’s Sister Sadie bandmate, Dani Flowers, along with Paul Thomas Sikes. With lyrics of reflection and contemplation about a past love, this track introduces the core cast of this project. Backing Britt on banjo is John Meador on guitar and harmony vocals, Alan Bartram on bass and harmony vocals, Tony Creasman on percussion, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, Jason Carter on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on resonator guitar.

The following track Just Like You by Jon Randall, is one of a few instances of Gena sharing the spotlight with her collaborators. Here John Meador is featured on lead vocals and the verses, with Britt singing lead on the chorus with Meador singing harmony, making for a beautiful duet. Another example of her and Meador’s powerful vocal blend is Heading Back To Heartache by Tim Stafford and Josh Shilling

Bend in the River and Dear Departed are other examples of Gena Britt backing others up while they have their turn out front. Bend In The River features Caleb Smith of Balsam Range on lead vocals, while Dear Departed brings us stout vocal performances from Jason Carter and John Meador.

Streets of Wenatchee and Welcome To New York are instrumentals that prominently feature Britt’s banjo work. The former is an original tune by Gena, while the latter is her interpretation of a Country Gentlemen classic written by Bill Emerson and Doyle Lawson.

He Likes To Fish, co-written by Gena and Katelyn Ingardia, is a moving song inspired by Britt going fishing with her father as a child. Ingardia also co-wrote Stone of Faith with Heather Berry Mabe, who is featured singing lead vocals on the song’s verses. The chorus features rousing quartet harmony from Britt, Mabe, Meador, and Ben Issacs.

The closing track, Goodbye to the Blues, is a unique take on a Johnson Mountain Boys classic written by one of the band’s former members, Marshall Wilborn. This is especially punctuated by the twin fiddles provided by Jason Carter and the clawhammer banjo playing of Tina Steffey.

Streets, Rivers, Dreams & Heartaches is Gena Britt’s finest work to date. When you’ve got a skilled vocalist and musician paired with a quality selection of material, it ultimately makes for an enjoyable listen from beginning to end.