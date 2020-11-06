Streamliner – new single, new band for Jesse Brock

Mandolinist Jesse Brock has certainly made his presence felt in bluegrass circles this past decade, so much so that the IBMA named him their Mandolin Player of the Year in both 2009 and 2015.

Still a fairly young man, Jesse has been involved in bluegrass music for 39 years. His first recording session was at age 11, the same year that marked his Grand Ole Opry debut. Brock has plied his trade in the professional world as a member of The Lynn Morris Band, with Dale Ann Bradley, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Audie Blaylock and Redline, and The Gibson Brothers.

These days he performs with Fast Track, and has just announced the creation of his own group, Jesse Brock & Streamliner.

And that’s also the name of their debut single, a collaboration with vocalist and guitarist Greg Blake and several of Jesse’s longtime friends with whom he has worked over the years. Russ Carson is on banjo, who played alongside Jesse for several years with Audie Blaylock; Jason Carter plays fiddle, as he had on Jesse’s Kickin’ Grass album; and Barry Reed is on bass, who worked with Brock in Flamekeeper.

Streamliner is a song Brock wrote, about a fast moving train that catches the eye as it moves along, starting off with his clean and tasteful mandolin

Jesse’s plans for 2021 and beyond involve him continuing to work with Fast Track, whose first album was released in September, and accept shows with Streamliner as schedules allow.

He says that he feels like the time is right for him to lead his own group, and establish himself as more than just a mandolin for hire.

“Amidst all the instrumental albums, I don’t share in the enthusiasm of shredding licks on one’s instrument only to dazzle the fans. I think by using my time wisely while involving a wide range of talent is a better use of my time at this point of my career. Some may consider me an anomaly amongst musicians who doesn’t build a repertoire of tunes, even though I have a few. Humbly-speaking, I like to think of myself somewhat as a proverbial mason, offering the mortar that holds a band together. That is my comfort zone in which I think I shine and excel.”

The single for Streamliner will be available wherever you stream or download music online come November 12. Radio programmers can get it now via AirPlay Direct.