Streaming show opportunities this month

Though the pandemic shutdowns are largely a thing of the past and live music is back on public stages, many events are retaining a streaming option for those still unwilling, or unable, to attend in person. A couple of good ones are coming up in the next few weeks.
First off, the
Punch Brothers show tomorrow night (2/15) at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville will be offered virtually as well. The $20 live stream ticket will allow you to watch it all go down live, and for an additional 48 hours after the concert has concluded. This is their tour in support of the latest album, Hell On Church Street, in which they offer their arrangements of all the tracks on Tony Rice’s iconic Church Street Blues album from 1983.
Ticket availability to attend in person is running low, so don’t forget the stream if you can’t get in to The Ryman.
Then later this month, the entire
Wintergrass festival in Bellevue, WA will be available for streaming. Organizers are delighted to be back in person this year, but since they had so many people last year who enjoyed the online presentation, they are offering it again this year. Wintergrass is also limiting the number of tickets they will sell for the shows at the Hyatt Regency hotel with safety in mind, but no matter where you live, the $35 live stream ticket gets you in to the action all four days. $20 one day streaming tickets are also available.
Wintergrass is set to run Thursday, February 24 through Sunday the 27th.
As always, they have a packed lineup of top acts from both modern and traditional bluegrass, including performances from The Traveling McCourys, Kenny & Amanda Smith, David Grisman, Sister Sadie, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Nefesh Mountain, Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands and many others. You can see the
complete lineup online.
Streaming for both Wintergrass and Punch Brothers is being handled by
Mandolin, who have established themselves as a leader in virtual concert events. Find more details about all their shows online.
