Stranger In The House – new single from Shane McGeehan

Folks in southeastern Pennsylvania know Shane McGeehan as bass player and vocalist with regional grassers Serene Green. But with a new solo project on Patuxent Records, Your Love For Me Is Gold, a lot more people will get to know him as a lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist as well.

Growing up the son of a banjo picker, McGeehan tagged along to bluegrass festivals ever since he was a tot, and was joining in at jams as soon as he was old enough to manage a guitar. Seven years in now with Serene Green, with two albums under their belt, Shane felt ready to record a solo project of his own, and populated it with his originals and a few covers that mean a lot to him.

One such is the first single chosen by Patuxent, Stranger In The House, which British rocker Elvis Costello wrote and recorded as a duet with country star George Jones in 1978. Shane’s version is a bit more subdued, as he turns this one into a bluegrass waltz.

Have a listen…

Stranger In The House, and the full Your Love For Me Is Gold album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

Downloads are also available for purchase directly from the artist at bandcamp, and audio CDs can be ordered from Paxtuxent.