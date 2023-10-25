Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around from Dale Ann Bradley

Pinecastle Records has released a new single from perennial songstress Dale Ann Bradley, one of the most consistently excellent artists bluegrass has ever produced. It’s her duet with Dave Adkins on the Tom Petty classic, Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.

This isn’t the first time Bradley has hit on Tom Petty for a bluegrass cover, having previously cut his I Won’t Back Down on her Don’t Turn Your Back album in 2009. Here she reprises the single from 1981 of Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around as it was recorded by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. But with a bluegrass twist, of course.

It’s a very thoughtful and respectful adaptation, capturing the sprit of the original, with Tony Wray on banjo and mandolin, Jim Hurst on guitar, Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, and Ethan Burkhardt on bass. Kim Fox and Adkins provide harmony.

It’s a good’n…

Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, and the full Kentucky For Me album on which it is contained, are available now popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks via Airplay Direct.