Stones drops for Breakin’ Strings

Maine’s Breakin’ Strings is another bluegrass act starting out 2024 with a new single. It’s one written and sung by guitarist Cliff Gelina called Stones, with harmony from his sister, Amanda.

The two siblings grew up in bluegrass, performing with The Gelina Family Band all through their youth. Amanda had been part of Breakin’ Strings some 15 years, and rejoined late last year in a band reshuffling that also brought Sam Acus in on mandolin. It’s a great sign when a band stays together long enough for a member to leave to raise a family, and then come back in.

Cliff’s gruff and distinctive voice is the band’s defining sound, placing them in a setting somewhere between purely traditional bluegrass and the rock-inflected jamgrass style that has become so popular in recent years. Further support comes from Amanda on bass, Acus on mandolin, Cody Howe on lead guitar, and Steve Peterson on banjo. All five members share harmony vocal duties.

Stones is a reflection on the old saying, “if these stones could talk,” and a trip out into the woods where an old cabin there is full of memories.

Have a listen…

Stones is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact the band to receive a copy for airplay.