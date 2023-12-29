Stone by Stone from Lord of the Strings

Since signing Nashville bluegrass artist Tony Wray to the label, Pinecastle Records has given him tremendous creative freedom. He oversaw an album of grassed up versions of classic Disney songs, and another of acoustic takes on childrens’ favorites.

Tony has worked in and around bluegrass most of his career, sometimes as a performer, alongside greats like Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, and others, or with his own group, Blue Mafia, and at other times in luthiery, like the seven years spent as banjo supervisor back when Gibson built banjos.

Now he has teamed up with fellow Nashvegans Dennis Parker, vocalist with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and top session fiddler Tim Crouch, for a new studio band they are calling Lord of the Strings. Hard at work now on a new project, a debut single has been released, their hard-edged cut of Stone By Stone, which had previously been recorded by Tim Mensy as a country song in 1990.

Tony tackles all the instruments save the fiddle, Tim’s speciality, with Dennis adding harmony vocals, and gives it an in-your-face, mid-tempo groove, especially with his sparkling banjo and guitar. Wray sings the lead as well, turning in a fine performance.

Hang on tight and give it a listen.

Stone By Stone is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.