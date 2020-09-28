Stolen Instrument Alert – Collings D1A and Fender banjo

We can perhaps all agree that someone who steals instruments from a working musician is among the lowest of the low. Like all lawbreakers, they deserve the full punishment the statutes allow, but within the community of players, we reserve a special place in the lowest level of hell for such as these.

We have learned that Jordan Foster of Knoxville, TN had his band vehicle broken into in Richmond, KY on Saturday night in the parking lot of the Quality Inn, next door to the Champions Bar where they were playing over the weekend. Taken were his Collins D1A Varnish model guitar, his Fender banjo, and a custom rosewood Tele. Also stolen were a fiddle and bow, and a total of $15,000 worth of band equipment.

Jordan has posted photos on his Facebook page, not only of the instruments, but also of the suspected thief taken from hotel security cameras. As always, speed is of the essence in returning stolen items of any kind, as thieves typically look to sell their booty as quickly as possible.

Please have a look at Jordan’s photos, especially if you live in central Kentucky, and report back to him online. A reward of $2000 is in the offing.