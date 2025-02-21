Stillhouse Junkies to Common Loon Records

Since 2017 the Stillhouse Junkies have been carrying their unique brand of bluegrass and roots music entertainment to audiences all over the US, from their home in Colorado. High energy performances and intricate arrangements of their own original material has been their calling card throughout.

Like many new groups, they gained momentum and attention through major festival band competitions, placing in the top five at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in both 2018 and 2019, but it was their appearance as showcase artists at the IBMA World of Bluegrass in 2020 and 2021 that really put them on the map. Their next album, Small Towns, was released on the Dark Shadows Recording label, and they were named the IBMA Momentum Band of the Year in ’21.

Stillhouse Junkies are made up of Fred Kosak, guitarist, mandolinist, and primary songwriter; Alissa Wolf on fiddle; Matt Thomas on bass; and Eric Lee on fiddle, mandolin, and guitar.

Now the group has signed with Common Loon Records for their next project, and are already in the studio with producer Joe Newberry.

Kosak says that they are delighted to be working with their new label partner.

“Stillhouse Junkies are thrilled to join Common Loon Records for our upcoming album and other future projects. Common Loon exemplifies everything we value in the music industry: a label that cares deeply about its artists and believes in giving them the creative license to pursue their vision, wherever it may lead. We can’t wait to see where this partnership takes us!”

Justin Sticker with Common Loon is equally stoked.

“We’ve been following Stillhouse Junkies for a while, and their energy, musicianship, and dedication to their craft is exactly what we look for at Common Loon Records. We got to really know the band when they played at Mayhaw Music Festival in October of last year, and we’re incredibly excited to have them join our roster. We believe strongly in their talent, work ethic, and authenticity!”

Look for new music from this partnership soon.