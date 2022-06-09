Stillhouse Junkies heading for the UK

Skip to content
Following their triumphal run through the 2021 World of Bluegrass, and being recently signed to Dark Shadow Recording, Colorado’s
Stillhouse Junkies are preparing for a whirlwind two-week tour of the UK, with a brief stop in The Netherlands.
The power trio of acoustic musicians had originally been scheduled to perform across the ocean during March of 2020, just as pandemic shutdowns crippled the live music scene worldwide. Fred Kosak plays guitar and mandolin, Alissa Wolf is on fiddle, and Cody Tinnin is on bass. All three contribute to the group vocals.
People may argue at length about which genre the Junkies belong in, but their live show and recorded work is tough to categorize. There are elements of bluegrass and old time music, with original material that shows a deep appreciation for the music’s Appalachian roots.
Their UK booking agent, Maria Wallace of
True North Music, tells us that she is delighted to bring them over at last.
“I’m very excited about finally meeting Fred, Alissa, and Cody in person! Obviously it was a major blow when I had to cancel the band’s 2020 UK tour along with a raft of others that year. The upside of re-scheduling to June in 2022 is that we’ve been able to co-ordinate with our friend Uri Kohen who runs
Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival in the west of Ireland. Stillhouse Junkies will head to County Mayo to perform at Westport this coming weekend (10-12 June), returning to the UK for concert dates here from 16th to 25th of June. The band will then fly on to The Netherlands to perform at the Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival, another renowned European bluegrass event that takes place in the heart of that city.”
Tinnin says that they are all stoked as well.
“This tour will be new territory for all of us. We’ve found some of our favorite places in the US in the form of smaller towns and cities, and we’re very much looking forward to experiencing the authenticity of Ireland and the UK, touring through places that may not necessarily show up on the list of typical ‘vacation destinations.’ Sharing our music outside our home country is a huge bucket list item for all of us and we’re hoping this is just the first of many trips to Europe!”
Tour stops include:
June 10-12 –
Westport Folk & Bluegrass Festival, Westport, County Mayo, Ireland June 16 – Pakefield, Lowestoft,
Suffolk Seagull Theatre June 17 – Boxmoor, Hertfordshire
Fishery Wharf Cafe June 18 – Leek, Staffordshire,
Foxlowe Arts Centre June 19 – Saltaire,
The Live Room June 21 – Hexham, Northumberland,
Core Music June 23 – Beverley, East Yorkshire,
Grosvenor Club June 24 – Scarborough, North Yorkshire,
Old Parcels Office June 25 – Meltham, Huddersfield,
The Carlile Institute June 26 – Rotterdam, NL,
Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival
