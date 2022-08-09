Stillhouse Junkies cover Fleetwood Mac with Never Going Back Again

Skip to content
Dark Shadow Recording has a new single for Stillhouse Junkies, a funky, powergrass trio arrangement of Lindsey Buckingham’s 1977 song, . Never Going Back Again
For those of who came of musical age in the 1970s, this song, and the entire
Rumours album from Fleetwood Mac, was simply inescapable in ’77. It seemed to play on every radio station in town, though it was only released as a B side to their bigger hit, Don’t Stop, which went to #1 in the US and Canada. The band had just crystallized their pop rock sound after a decade of existence as a blues group, and fans obsessed over the songs written by both Buckingham and Steve Nicks, who had recently ended a romantic relationship. Fleetwood Mac continues to sell recordings and make live appearance dates to this day.
The Junkies give it their signature treatment, with Cody Tinnin on lead vocal and bass, Alissa Wolf on fiddle, and Fred Kosak on guitar. Both Fred and Alissa sing harmony.
Speaking jointly, the band explained how this one ended up on their upcoming album with Dark Shadow.
“We spent months searching for the right cover to include amongst these other songs. It had to be one that had the right vibe and theme, and felt like it fit naturally into the band’s repertoire. We are all huge fans of Fleetwood Mac’s 1977
Rumours album and, once we settled on an era and sound, this one was an easy choice.”
Give it a listen…
Never Going Back Again from Stillhouse Junkies is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.
