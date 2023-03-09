Steve Skold, aka “Uncle Steve Crockett,” passes

Posted on by John Lawless

Steve Skold, who performed for three decades as “Uncle Steve Crockett” with his Log Cabin Boys, has died at his home in Athens, NY. He was 74 years of age at the time of his passing on February 23.

A popular clawhammer banjo player, Steve and the band were featured five times on the Grand Ole Opry during the 1980s, invited by Bill Monroe to play on his Early Bird Bluegrass Concert, which kicked off the annual CMA DJ Convention week.

They were also regulars at the Bean Blossom and Indian Springs festivals.

Uncle Steve Crockett and the Log Cabin Boys had a pair of albums released during the ’80s, Showtime and Traditional Country Favorites.

They were favorites in the northeastern US for many years, playing bluegrass and original country music with clawhammer banjo.

R.I.P., Steve Skold.

