Steve Martin and Alison Brown to host 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced today that banjo players Steve Martin and Alison Brown will serve as hosts of the 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards on September 18 in Chattanooga, TN.

The annual presentation is a gala awards show, with all the pomp and pageantry we’ve become accustomed to seeing at shows such as this, along with musical performances from many of the nominees and honorees. This year, of course, is the first in the new host city of Chattanooga, and will be held at their Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

Martin is renowned worldwide as a comedian, actor, and writer, but in the bluegrass world we embrace him as one of our own for his banjo playing and songwriting, these days most often alongside Brown, with whom he has released a number of recent singles. Alison, who is the co-owner of Compass Records, also has a reputation as a first rate banjoist and tunewriter, and as a celebrated producer of multiple projects.

The two will have their debut duo project released in October, Safe, Sensible, and Sane, on Compass.

As the announcement was made, Steve shared that…

“I’m thrilled to be hosting with Alison Brown, and connecting with all my bluegrass friends, as opposed to my kinda dumb comedy friends.”

And Alison offered a similar sentiment.

“The IBMA Awards show is always one of my very favorite nights of the year. I’m so honored to co-host this year with my banjo pal Steve Martin.”

Awards are given in 18 separate categories, with winners chosen through multiple levels of voting by the professional members of the IBMA. Also to be celebrated during the show are the newest members of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame: Hot Rize, The Bluegrass Cardinals, and Arnold Shultz.

Tickets are available now for the 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, starting at 7:30 p.m. on September 18, during the organization’s World of Bluegrass convention in Chattanooga.