Steve Harris and Valerie Smith duet on I Sing Your Song

Circa Blue has released a new recording, with a music video, of a song they originally cut back in 2016.
It’s one called
, written by Steve Harris, with David Morris and Dawn Kenney, which is offered now as a duet between Harris and I Sing Your Song Valerie Smith. Circa Blue is working with Bell Buckle Music, Val’s record label, and she says that the song really spoke to her with its story of watching a loved one pass from a terminal illness.
“I heard the lyrics to this song, and it touched on some personal experiences of mine. I’ve had friends who have lost themselves to depression, dementia, and other illnesses. It’s heartbreaking, and all you can do is have empathy.”
So they have re-recorded the song, starting with a sparse accompaniment of guitar and mandolin, giving new life to this story of love and loss.
Harris and Smith are supported in fine form by Ryan Mullins on mandolin, Matt Hickman on banjo, and Jacob Bly on bass.
The single for
I Sing Your Song is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.
