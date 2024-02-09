Steve Gully Scholarship applications open for 2024

The Bluegrass Music Endeavors Foundation is now accepting applications for their 2024 Steve Gulley Memorial Scholarship, which awards $5,000 to a college student who best represents the future of bluegrass music.

The Foundation is a non-profit organization funded by and associated with the bluegrass band, Crandall Creek. From the time of their formation, Crandall Creek has set aside a portion of all proceeds from their performances and recordings for charitable causes. They set up this scholarship last year to honor the memory of Steve Gulley, a life-long bluegrass singer, songwriter, and bandleader who died from pancreatic cancer in 2020 at 57 years of age.

The initial recipient of the Gulley Scholarship in 2023 was Maddie Murray, a fiddler and student at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. In addition to her studies, Maddie performs with Lonesome Express, where she sings as well as fiddles.

Maddie said that receiving this scholarship was deeply meaningful for her.

“Although I never got the amazing privilege of meeting Steve Gulley, I would like to continue to honor his bluegrass memory and legacy through this scholarship with my bluegrass music. I’ve had the honor of hearing Steve Gulley’s stories through many amazing bluegrass musicians who got to work with him over the years, and knowing him through the memories he’s stamped on others’ hearts.”

Here she is with the band last fall.

The application for the 2024 Steve Gully Memorial Scholarship can be downloaded online. Completed forms must be returned by May 15 to be considered for this year.