Steve Gulley passes

We have learned that Steve Gulley, bluegrass singing and songwriting icon, has passed away this evening in Knoxville. According to his family, he died at approximately 9:30 p.m. (EDT). He was 57 years of age.

Gulley died from complications of an aggressive cancer that started in his pancreas, but grew to involve his liver, stomach, and both lungs. After an initial diagnosis, and a realization of the multiple organ spread, he returned home to pass in peace. Today he was taken to the University of Tennessee Hospital where he died.

Bluegrass fans were first introduced to Gulley on a widespread scale when he joined Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and later as a founding member of Mountain Heart. His songs have been recorded by a number of bluegrass artists, including his two highly regarded songwriter projects with Tim Stafford.

We will have much more information about Steve and his remarkable contributions to bluegrass music very soon.

R.I.P., Steve Gulley.