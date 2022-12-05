Steve Gulley memorial scholarship launched by Crandall Creek

Skip to content
West Virginia bluegrass band
Crandall Creek has launched a college scholarship to assist young grassers with tuition costs, and honor the memory of the late bluegrass singer and songwriter, Steve Gulley.
“Steve Gulley was noted for his work with youth throughout his life,” said Crandall Creek founder and guitarist Jerry Andrews. “This is a way to honor Steve and the work that he’s done in the bluegrass music community.”
From the time Crandall Creek started performing together as a group, they have studiously held back a portion of all band income in a fund which is used to help those n need in their community. Their Bluegrass Music Endeavors Foundation (a non-profit 501(c)(3)) has raised funds for nationally-recognized charities like St. Jude’s Children’s Research, Miracles Happen, and Helping Heroes veterans’ support group.
Last year they endowed a scholarship through the IBMA Foundation for college students, and the initial $1,000 award went to mandolinist and guitarist Rainy Miatke, from Ashland, OR.
They are continuing the band’s long tradition of philanthropy with their Steve Gulley Memorial Scholarship. Outside donors are also being sought to enhance the amount they can give each year to a worthy college student with an interest in pursuing bluegrass music.
Andrews said that Steve’s widow, Debbie Gulley, is over the moon to see her talented husband honored in this way.
Anyone who would like to contribute to this new scholarship is asked to contact Jerry
by email or phone (304-281-5776).
The initial scholarship award is expected to be announced in 2023.
Other members of Crandall Creek include Kathy Wigman Lesnock on vocals, Dustin Terpenning on banjo and mandolin, Anna Dunham on vocals, Mason Atha on bass, and Hanna Livingston on fiddle.
