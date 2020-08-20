Steve Gulley funeral arrangements

Funeral arrangements for Steve Gulley have been announced.

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with funeral services to follow at the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home Chapel, New Tazewell, Tennessee. The Rev. Johnny Brown and the Rev. Mitchell Keck will officiate, with music provided by Steve’s son, Brad Gulley.

A private graveside service will be conducted in the Kibert Cemetery in Cumberland Gap.

Pallbearers will be Gary Robinson, Brad Gulley, Jimmy–Ray Hunley, Bryan Turner, Mark Laws, Max Madon, and Blake Laws.

Named as Honorary Pallbearers are Phil Leadbetter, Tim Stafford, Kenny Smith, Barry Abernathy, Dale Ann Bradley, Matt Cruby, Vic Graves, Kenny Brown, Teddy Cosby, and Clint Hurd.

All in attendance are requested to wear a face mask/covering for the protection of fellow attendees.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gulley’s home church, Summey’s Bridge Missionary Baptist Church, in his memory.

Summey’s Bridge Missionary Baptist Church

200 Providence Road

Cumberland Gap, TN 37724