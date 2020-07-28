Steve Gulley diagnosed with cancer

The bluegrass world had to endure some more sad news this past weekend, as Steve Gulley, popular singer, songwriter, bandleader, and radio host in east Tennessee, announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Steve shared his news with friends on Facebook Sunday, that doctors had found a large mass on his pancreas that had metastasized into his liver and one lung. In further tests done yesterday it appears to be in both lungs, and results from a biopsy are awaited before planning a course of treatment.

I a story that will be sadly familiar to many families, Steve said that after experiencing stomach discomfort he sought relief from his primary physician, who ordered a series of tests to determine the cause. When the results of a CT scan showed the tumors, he was admitted to the hospital at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Steve is a fighter, and is eager to get started with whatever therapy is recommended once the specific DNA of the cancer has been identified.

He further shared on Facebook…

“I will fight as hard as I possibly can to beat this and humbly ask for your prayers and love. Above all, as always, I will place my foot on the solid rock and my faith in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is the master physician and all things are possible through Him. Please pray for us during this time and know that we love you.”

Gulley’s lifelong friend, Phil Leadbetter – who knows a thing or two about beating cancer – has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist Steve and his wife, Debbie, with the inevitable costs associated with taking some months off work to undergo treatment away from home. Those of us who know Steve, or have enjoyed his music over the years, are encouraged to share what they can spare online, using any major credit card or PayPal.

We all look forward to hearing better news from the Gulley’s soon.

Get well Steve!