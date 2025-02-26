Steve Cooley Banjo and Bluegrass Music Scholarship introduced at Morehead State

Steve Cooley with Béla Fleck – photo courtesy Ashbourne Farms

Morehead State University in Kentucky has announced the receipt of a $95,000 donation earmarked for a scholarship in honor of banjo legend and Kentucky native Steve Cooley. The school is the home of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, which offers a Bachelor of Arts in Traditional Music degree, as well as a minor, at their Morehead, KY campus.

Cooley has been a fixture on the Kentucky bluegrass scene for the past five decades. He currently performs on banjo with The Bibelhauser Brothers, and has worked previously with top artists like The Dillards, The Bluegrass Alliance, and Katie Laur. The Louisville Symphony has brought him in to be featured on three occasions. Also a celebrated instructor, Steve was on the faculty of Béla Fleck’s inaugural Blue Ridge Banjo Camp in 2018, and maintains a stable of his own private students, in addition to the studio engineering and production he offers from his home studio.

Daxson Lewis, Director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, who is also a 2016 graduate of the program and the current banjo player with The David Parmley Band and The McLain Family Band, says that he is delighted to see this scholarship in Cooley’s name.

“I am absolutely thrilled about the establishment of the Steve Cooley Banjo and Bluegrass Music Scholarship! Steve’s musicianship, creativity, and dedication to traditional music has taken him to prestigious stages around the world. He represents the very best of our region, and this scholarship is a perfect way to honor his contributions to the traditional music of our southern mountain region. I send my heartfelt thanks to the anonymous donor who made this scholarship possible. Their generosity not only invests in the future of our students but also recognizes the incredible artists of our region – Steve among them. This scholarship will have a lasting impact, and I am truly grateful to see it come to life!”

The announcement of the scholarship was made last month with a number of dignitaries and banjo players present, including Béla Fleck, who shared his personal admiration for its namesake.

“Steve Cooley has been my banjo brother since 1979, when I moved to Kentucky from Boston. He has been a friend to all that love this musical corner of the world, and has fought the good fight in Louisville, raising the musical standard for bluegrass and roots music, and helping others on their diverse journeys.”

To qualify for the Steve Cooley Banjo and Bluegrass Music Scholarship a student must be registered in a Bachelor of Arts degree or minor in Traditional Music. Awards up to $15,000 will be available each year based on financial need. Preference will be given to students for whom banjo is their primary instrument.

Further details about the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music can be found online.