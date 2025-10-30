Steve and Alison play The Tonight Show

Fresh off the release of their new album, Safe Sensible and Sane, Steve Martin and Alison Brown took their twin banjo sound to the stage of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night.

They performed the instrumental, Let’s Get Out Of Here, with Steve on clawhammer banjo and Alison playing three-finger style. Supporting were Michael Daves on guitar, Sierra Hull on mandolin, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddle, and Garry West on bass.

Have a look see…

Safe Sensible and Sane is available now from popular download and streaming services online.