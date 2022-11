Sterling Drake and Luke Munday pick and sing for Recording King

The Recording King company has figured out that a good way to let potential buyers hear how their lower-priced, Asian-made instruments sound is to put them in the hands of top pickers for a demonstration.

And they have done just that, shooting a video in Nashville with Sterling Drake on guitar and Luke Munday on banjo cutting through some Roll On Buddy. Drake is playing an RD-342 Tonewood Reserve Elite Dreadnaught, and Munday an RK-36 Madison model banjo.

Have a look/listen…

Sterling has just released a new EP, Highway 200, which blends his bluegrass roots with a throwback country style, with strong elements of the Willie and Waylon outlaw sound of the 1970s.

Despite his youth, Luke is an old hand session player and singer in Music City who has toured with a number of top bluegrass artists.

As good as these instruments sound in the video, they are available from Recording King dealers at or near the $1,000 mark.

Find out more by visiting Recording King online.