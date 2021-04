Stephen Mougin is Artist in Residence at Children’s Museum of Evansville

Stephen Mougin, noted bluegrass artist, sideman, and owner of Dark Shadow Recording, is currently serving as Artist in Residence at the Children’s Museum of Evansville, IN.

Through this appointment, Stephen (Mojo to friends) is offering free Zoom classes each Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) for young musicians. He is teaching lessons about the history of bluegrass music, the instruments used to play it, and the regions of the country where it developed, plus the basics of songwriting, harmony, and music theory.

The classes are free to anyone who would like to watch on Zoom.

Mougin’s lessons started earlier this month, but three more are left during his Artist in Residence period.

April 28 at 3:00 p.m. CST

May 5 at 3:00 p.m. CST

May 12 at 3:00 p.m. CST

Here’s a video Mojo made in advance of these classes.

Find out more about the Children’s Museum of Evansville and the Artist in Residence program online.