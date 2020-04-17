Stephen Mougin introduces A Place For A Fool

Skip to content
Dark Shadow Recording in Nashville has a new single release today, but this time it’s for label and studio head, Stephen Mougin.
Stephen, or Mojo as he is known in the biz, is not just a top shelf engineer and record company exec, he is first and foremost a picker and singer. He plies that trade on guitar with Sam Bush, and came up in the bluegrass world as a sideman with a good number of groups along the way. But what fun would it be for a musician to own a label if you didn’t get to make your own records?
So today Dark Shadow drops the first track from Mojo’s upcoming project,
Ordinary Soul, which is expected to hit in May. It’s one he wrote with The Gibson Brothers called , a country swing sort of throwback song that’s just right for twin fiddles, provided here by Laura Orshaw and Becky Buller. A Place For A Fool
Stephen says that it was fun to reunite again with his old friends, Leigh and Eric Gibson.
“It’s a tune that I wrote with my pals, The Gibson Brothers, a number of years ago when they were stuck in Nashville for an extra day. We have been pals since the late ’80s at the Smokey Greene Bluegrass festival in upstate New York, when they were walking off an open stage while I was walking on. We all hail from the Northeast. Strangely, we’ve never had a good opportunity to work together before this. They were gracious enough to sing with me on the track and were as wonderful as I expected they would be! Those boys love classic country!”
To introduce the new single, the entire Mougin family put together this explainer video that includes a piece of the track as well.
A Place For A Fool is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.
